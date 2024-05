En India lanzaron un smartphone inspirado en la Selección Argentina

INDIA, THE WAIT IS OVER 😍@Argentina – Xiaomi brings you the #WorldChampionsEdition of the Redmi Note 13 Pro + 5G! 🇦🇷⚽🏆



Everything about the legendary collab📱 here -> https://t.co/f2W0ufxU4v@RedmiIndia pic.twitter.com/nCm2p3J1vt